Man in jail for Greenville Co. murder charged in second chase

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man already in jail for murder has been charged in connection to a second case in Greenville County.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest in connection with the March 8, 2020 shooting death of James Rashad Ford.

They determined 29-year-old James Thomas Maddison III, who is currently awaiting trial for the Dec. 12 murder of Akeem Sloan, shot and killed Ford inside of a residence on Ware Street. Deputies say he was shot during an altercation.

“This just goes to show that our teams of investigators are relentless in their efforts to solve crimes. We will never quit nor give up until each and every case is solved or we have exhausted every possible lead available. I am so proud of the men and women who have worked tirelessly to solve this case and bring forth justice to the family of Mr. Ford,” Sheriff Hobart Lewis said.

Maddison was formally charged Tuesday morning with Murder and Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime. He is currently awaiting a bond hearing.