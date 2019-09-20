Man in wheelchair trying to cross Hwy 25 North dies after hit by vehicle

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenwood County Coroner’s Office officials said a man who was attempting to cross Montague Avenue Extension, or Highway 25 North, in a wheelchair died after he was hit by a vehicle Friday afternoon.

According to a coroner’s office news release, Carlos Ray Sepulveda, of Greenwood, entered the inside northbound lane of the highway when a vehicle also traveling northbound hit him before entering the median.

Sepulveda was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner said he died from blunt force trauma and said his death has been deemed an accident.

No charges were filed in the crash.

