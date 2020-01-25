Man injured after officer- involved shooting in Lancaster Co., SLED investigating

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An investigation is underway after an officer- involved shooting left one man injured on Friday evening.

S.C. Law Enforcement Division agents say one man was shot and wounded in a confrontation with officers from the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office following a domestic incident near Indian Land in Lancaster County.

Interviews are being conducted with the responding officers and others, according to a SLED press release.

Information is limited at this time since the investigation is ongoing.

The incident in Lancaster County was the third officer involved shooting in South Carolina in 2020 and the first this year involving the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, SLED officials said.

In 2019, there were 45 officer involved shootings in South Carolina; one involved the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.