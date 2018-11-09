Man shot in chest on Booker St. in Jonesville

JONESVILLE, SC (WSPA) - The Jonesville Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man in the hospital.

It happened on Booker Street near Harlem Street east of the city around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

According to Jonesville police, the victim was standing outside a home on Booker Street when he was shot in the chest. The suspect then drove off.

Investigators say the victim ran to a relative's house on Harlem Street where they called 911.

The victim was transported to Spartanburg Medical Center for surgery. His condition has not been released.

The Jonesville Police Department says they are following leads, but so far, have not made any arrests.