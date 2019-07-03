Man injured during jet ski crash at Lake Keowee

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Emergency crews responded Tuesday evening to a jet ski crash at Lake Keowee.

Pickens County Emergency Management Deputy Director Pierce Womack said Oconee County Emergency Services were made aware of a jet ski crash at about 8:25 p.m., while they were wrapping up another emergency call for a drowning at Lake Keowee.

The caller initially told Oconee County crews that the crash happened on Lake Jocassee near the dam that separates the two lakes, according to Oconee County Emergency Services Deputy Chief Ryan Eubanks.

Eubanks said Oconee County crews searched the area of the dam with a dive team but were unable to find the crash.

Pickens County Emergency Management and Vineyards Fire Department were at Lake Keowee for the previous drowning call when the second call came in.

They responded to find two jet skis had collided near the top of Lake Keowee and a man was injured in the water. Crews were able to get the man onto the fire department’s rescue boat at about 9:03 p.m. and take him to shore, Womack said.

Once on shore, he was taken by EMS to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, according to Womack.

No other injures were reported.

S.C. Department of Natural Resources law enforcement will continue to investigate the crash.

(Source: Pickens Co. Emergency Management)

