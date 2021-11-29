Man injured in Anderson Co. shooting on Parnell Rd.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man is injured after a shooting in Anderson County early Monday morning.

The incident happened on Parnell Rd. after what deputies say appears to be a domestic situation. A man was shot at least one time and was flown to the hospital for further treatment, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office. His condition is stable at this time and he is expected to recover.

The shooter was detained so there is no threat to the public, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

