Man injured in Anderson Co. shooting on Parnell Rd.

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man is injured after a shooting in Anderson County early Monday morning.

The incident happened on Parnell Rd. after what deputies say appears to be a domestic situation. A man was shot at least one time and was flown to the hospital for further treatment, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office. His condition is stable at this time and he is expected to recover.

The shooter was detained so there is no threat to the public, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Red Zone video and scores
Mascot Challenge
High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store