Man injured in deadly Pickens Co. building collapse trying to save brother; 2 killed, 2 injured

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – We are learning more about 2 construction workers killed when a building collapsed in Pickens County on Thursday.

Domingo Alex called for his dad, but his father will never come back to him.

“Every now and then he asks for his dad, but we tell him he’s not here. There are moments he will start crying, but there’s nothing we can do,” said Elena Juan, a family friend.

The toddler’s father, 22-year-old Domingo Diego Nicolas, was killed at work.

“When he heard it was him, yeah we started to cry,” Elena told 7News. “But we can’t do anything. Even though we are crying a lot, a lot, we aren’t going to win anything by crying.

She says Domingo came to Greenville 3 months ago.

Domingo and his brother, Juan, took a construction job at a site in Pickens County. The two were working on a home in a subdivision near Sunset.

On Thursday afternoon, Pickens County officials say a fast moving storm, with strong winds, caused the structure to collapse.

Domingo and Sabino Juarez Lopez, 42, were buried under several walls. They both died.

Elena tells 7News Juan tried to save his brother Domingo, but then the walls caved in on him and another worker.

Juan and the other worker were taken to the hospital.

Elena says Juan was in a coma and when he woke up he learned his brother had died.

“When he heard the news about his brother, he started to move more and he was crying a lot,” said Elena.

She tells 7News Domingo and Sabino were both hardworking people who wanted to provide for their families.

Now the future is unclear for Domingo’s baby boy and his pregnant wife in Guatemala.

“He had dreams with his children, but he will never achieve those dreams he wanted.” Elena said.

The Occupational safety and health administration is investigating the incident. 7News reached out to the OSHA spokesperson for an update and timeline of the investigation, but has yet to hear back.

Elena says Juan could be released from the hospital as early as Friday night.

The condition of the other construction worker injured in the collapse is unknown at this time.

The Pickens County coroner tells 7News autopsies were completed on Friday, but it could take up to 12 weeks for the results.

