Man injured in officer- involved shooting in Forest City

FOREST CITY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was shot by officers who they say was not complying with orders in Forest City on Thursday.

Officers with the Forest City Police Department responded to a call on Pine St. regarding a suspicious man in the area waving a gun.



Upon arrival, officers encountered the individual, later identified as Joey Edward Towery, and began to attempt to interact with him. Towery refused to comply with the officer’s commands to show his hands, police said.

Police say Towery then placed his hands in the waistband area of his back and continued to refuse to comply with commands to show the officers his hands. As he began to move his hands from his waistband, officers fearing for their and the community’s safety discharged their weapons.

He was struck at least one time in the upper torso. Officers then called for emergency medical support and began to administer first aid until emergency medical support arrived.



Towery was treated on scene by Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services and transported to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center for treatment. No other injuries were reported.



Currently the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is conducting an investigation into the shooting and the officers involved have been placed on administrative leave pending that investigations outcome, Forest City Police said.

Both the independent investigation by the NC SBI and the placement of the officers on administrative leave is standard procedure in an incident of this type, police said.