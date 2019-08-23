Man injured in shooting at Asheville apartment complex, school briefly placed on lockdown

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials said an investigation is underway after officers found a man with a gunshot wound in the parking lot of a school Friday morning.

According to a police department news release, officers received a call from a man reporting that he had been shot and that he pulled over his vehicle in the Isaac Dickson Elementary School parking lot at around 11:30 a.m.

When officers got on-scene, they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm and took him to Mission Hospital for treatment.

An investigation revealed that the shooting happened at Hillcrest apartments.

As a precaution, the elementary school was placed on lockdown. The scene was determined to be safe and the school returned to regular operations at around 11:45 a.m.

School resource officers will be at the elementary school for the remainder of the day as police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 828-252-1110 or call Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.