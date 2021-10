SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A man is injured after a shooting in Spartanburg on Monday night.

The incident happened at about 7:50 pm., according to Spartanburg Police Department. Police responded to 548 Howard St (Breakers Convenience Store) where a male sustained gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to the hospital by ambulance. There is no suspect information at this time.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more. Check back for updates.