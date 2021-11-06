Man injured in shooting in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Greenville Co.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded near Frontage Rd and White Horse Road at 2:04 a.m. on Nov. 5.

When deputies arrived, they located an adult male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound in a vehicle.

Deputies said the victim was transported to the hospital, and his condition is unknown at this time.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is in its early stages.

