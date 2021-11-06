Man injured in shooting in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Greenville Co.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded near Frontage Rd and White Horse Road at 2:04 a.m. on Nov. 5.

When deputies arrived, they located an adult male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound in a vehicle. 

Deputies said the victim was transported to the hospital, and his condition is unknown at this time. 

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is in its early stages.

We will be updating with more details

