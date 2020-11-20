Man injured in shooting near Woodruff Rd. in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting near Shoppes of Woodruff on Woodruff Rd. Friday.

Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office say they are currently investigating a shooting that occurred behind 1221 Woodruff Road. At 1:49 p.m., deputies received a call in reference to shots fired.

Deputies found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his left arm. The victim was a passenger in a vehicle during the time of the shooting, according to the sheriff’s office.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non life threatening injuries, deputies said.

Anyone who has any information concerning this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 23-CRIME.