Man injured in shooting on Belton Hwy in Anderson Co.

Deputies are investigating a shooting that injured a man on Belton Hwy. (WSPA)

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been injured in a shooting that happened in Anderson County on Saturday morning.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to an address on Belton Highway regarding a shooting.

Upon arrival it was determined that an altercation occurred between several parties, deputies said.

At some point during the altercation, an adult male was shot. The victim has been transported to the hospital and his condition is unknown at this time.

Detectives responded to the scene and an investigation is underway. There is no word on possible suspects.

We’ll continue to update this story.