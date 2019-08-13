Man involved in hit-and-run in Wellford arrested while trying to cross pond, police say

WELLFORD, SC (WSPA) – A man who was involved in a hit-and-run accident and then ran and hid in a wooded area Tuesday has been arrested.

Javeon Marquez Doddwallace, 20, of Greer, was arrested and booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center on resisting arrest, hit-and-run, reckless driving and other charges, according to jail records.

According to the police department’s Facebook post, Doddwallace was involved in a hit-and-run accident before he was stopped by police.

Once stopped, Doddwallace jumped out of his vehicle and ran into a nearby wooded area to hide.

According to the post, Wellford officers, along with Lyman and Duncan officers and Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office deputies, caught Doddwallace while he was attempting to cross a pond behind some houses.