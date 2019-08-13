Man involved in hit-and-run in Wellford arrested while trying to cross pond, police say

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Javeon Doddwallace

WELLFORD, SC (WSPA) – A man who was involved in a hit-and-run accident and then ran and hid in a wooded area Tuesday has been arrested.

Javeon Marquez Doddwallace, 20, of Greer, was arrested and booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center on resisting arrest, hit-and-run, reckless driving and other charges, according to jail records.

According to the police department’s Facebook post, Doddwallace was involved in a hit-and-run accident before he was stopped by police.

Once stopped, Doddwallace jumped out of his vehicle and ran into a nearby wooded area to hide.

According to the post, Wellford officers, along with Lyman and Duncan officers and Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office deputies, caught Doddwallace while he was attempting to cross a pond behind some houses.

PSA….The Wellford City police department has issued an all clear for the area around Sew Euro drive. The suspect…

Posted by Wellford City Police Department on Tuesday, August 13, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Back To School Headquarters
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store