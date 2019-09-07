Man jumps from burning home into firefighters arms in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – A man jumped from a burning home late Friday night into a Anderson City firefighter’s arms.

Firefighters responded to Tribble Street to find flames shooting out of the home, according to Anderson City Fire Chief Randy Bratcher.

As firefighters entered the home and other firefighters were standing outside of the home, a man jumped from a window into one of the firefighter’s arms, Bratcher said.

The man suffered injuries and was transported by Medshore Ambulance Service to AnMed Heath, Bratcher said.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control within about 10 minutes.

Firefighters will remain on scene to put out hot spots.

They will continue to investigate the cause of the fire.