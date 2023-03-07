MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WSPA) – According to a family member, one of the four Americans kidnapped while traveling through Mexico Friday is from Myrtle Beach.

According to the woman, her brother went on the trip.

The group of four was traveling Friday in a white minivan with North Carolina plates.

They came under fire shortly after entering the city of Matamoros from Brownsville, at the southernmost tip of Texas near the Gulf coast, the FBI said in a statement Sunday.

Mexican authorities believe the Americans got caught in the crossfire of two armed groups and were captured.

“All four Americans were placed in a vehicle and taken from the scene by armed men,” the FBI said. The bureau is offering a $50,000 reward for the victims’ return and the arrest of the kidnappers.