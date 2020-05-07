Man killed after car crashes into office building in Henderson County

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story referred to an incorrect location. The story has been updated.

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A 58-year-old man died Wednesday after a vehicle crashed into an office building along US 25.

North Carolina troopers said Joey Lawrence Barnwell was killed when a vehicle driven by Nestor Sanchez Ojeda, 45, crashed into the building around 12:52 p.m.

Prior to crashing into the building, troopers said Ojeda had sideswiped another vehicle, crossed the roadway and sideswiped a utility pole.

Ojeda was charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle.