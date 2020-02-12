Man killed after van crashes into tree, overturns on Shaw Rd in Woodruff

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office officials identified a person who was killed in a crash Tuesday.

According to Coroner Rusty Clevenger, the crash happened at around 4:35 p.m. Tuesday on Shaw Road in Woodruff.

We reported earlier that South Carolina Highway Patrol officials said the van drove off of the left side of the road, struck a tree and overturned.

Troopers said the driver was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was thrown from the vehicle.

Clevenger identified the crash victim as Elisey Mikhailovich Tarasenko, 38, of Woodruff.

According to the release, a toxicology and forensic exam are pending at this time.