Man killed during SC real estate firm’s Christmas party

Authorities say a 26-year-old man was shot and killed during a fight during a Christmas party at a South Carolina real estate firm.

Investigators say the fight happened Friday night in the parking lot of Southern Dreams Realty in Lexington.

Authorities say Wesley Warren-Camp was shot with a gun someone grabbed out of a vehicle.

Lexington Police say the man suspected in the shooting was also hospitalized after suffering cuts to his face, but has since been released.

Authorities have not released the shooter’s name and are still trying to determine exactly what happened and if anyone should be charged.