Man killed in Anderson Co. fire

Anderson, SC (WSPA) The Anderson County Office of the Coroner is investigating a fatal fire death that happened around 06:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Anderson County Fire Department Center Rock and Starr Stations, along with Medshore EMS responded to 1204 Mountain Creek Church Road to a report of a residential fire.

Fire officials found the structure fully engulfed in flames when they arrived. Fire fighters also found the home owner outside the residence suffering from smoke inhalation and upon extinguishing the fire found another victim inside the residence deceased.

Greg Shore, Coroner identified the victim as 65 year old, Freddie Ray Simmons. The victim was living in the residence with the homeowner Wanda Nichols. The victim was found lying on a sofa in the living room of the residence where, according to the home owner, he was sleeping at the time of the fire.

The decedent died as a result of smoke inhalation and thermal injuries. The mother of the deceased, whom lives next door to the residence was also transported to the hospital for evaluation of medical issues not related to the fire. Damage to the residence was extensive and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Officials say they don’t suspect foul play. The investigation is ongoing by the Office of the Coroner and the Anderson County Fire Department Arson Investigation Unit. An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday July 22, 2019.