Man killed in crash along I-26 in Spartanburg Co. ID’d

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office officials identified the driver who was killed in a crash on Interstate 26 on Tuesday.

We reported earlier that a truck headed eastbound on I-26 crossed into oncoming traffic and struck two other vehicles near exit 16, or John Dodd Road, just before 4 p.m.

South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers said the 16-year-old driver of the pickup truck was injured and taken to the hospital.

Another driver died at the scene of the crash.

On Wednesday, Coroner Rusty Clevenger identified the deceased driver as Eric Paul Epner, 56, of Landrum.

Clevenger said Epner was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.