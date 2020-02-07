Man killed in crash on Hwy 418 in Laurens Co.

LAURENS COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Laurens County Coroner’s Office officials have identified a man who was killed Thursday night in a crash.

According to the coroner’s office, the crash happened on Highway 418 and Hyman Road.

The driver was identified as Matthew James Holcombe, 21.

Holcombe reportedly lived on Highway 418 just a few miles from where the crash occurred.

Deputy Coroner Robin Morse said Holcombe died from blunt force trauma and said South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.