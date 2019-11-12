Man killed in crash on Marked Beech Rd in Greenville Co. ID’d by coroner

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Coroner’s Office officials identified a man who died in a crash Monday night along Marked Beech Road in Greenville County.

We reported earlier that the crash happened on Marked Beech Road near Pumpkintown Road before 9 p.m., according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a pickup truck headed south on Marked Beech Road ran off the right side of the road before hitting a ditch and a tree.

The driver of the truck was trapped in the vehicle and died at the scene, troopers said.

The coroner’s office identified the driver as Raymond Bishop Crary, 59, of Cleveland, S.C.

Crary’s cause and manner of death are pending at this time.

The crash remains under investigation by the highway patrol and the coroner’s office.