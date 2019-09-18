Man killed in crash on S. Church Street Ext. in Spartanburg Co. ID’d

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office identified a man who died following a crash on US-221 or South Church Street Extension Tuesday afternoon.

We reported earlier that the crash happened at about 4:20 p.m.

The driver of a 2009 Ford was traveling south on US-221 when they crossed over the center line and crashed head on into a 2017 Honda, South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers said.

Both drivers and a passenger from the Ford were taken to Spartanburg Medical Center for injuries.

The driver of the Ford died at the hospital, troopers said.

On Wednesday, Coroner Rusty Clevenger identified the driver of the Ford as Jeffery Pebro Mack, 34, of Roebuck. Mack was pronounced dead at around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Clevenger said an external investigation shows Mack had blunt force trauma of the torso, but said toxicology results are pending.

South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office are continuing to investigate the crash.