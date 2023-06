SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was killed in a crash on Sunday morning.

According to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office, the crash happened around 6 a.m. near the 300 block of Union Highway in Enoree.

The coroner’s office identified the man, who was pronounced dead on the scene, as Willie Albert Booker, 44, of Enoree.

This crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Stay connected with 7NEWS for additional updates.