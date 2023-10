PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was killed in a crash Thursday evening in Pickens County.

According to the Pickens County Coroener’s Office, the head-on crash happened at 8:24 p.m. at 2127 Greenville Highway in Liberty.

The coroner said Johnathan James Hall, of Liberty, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Details were not released on how the crash happened. We will update this story as more information becomes available.