Man killed in Rutherford Co. crash

RUTHERFORD CO., NC (WSPA) – Troopers say a man died in a crash Monday morning in Rutherford County.

The crash happened just after 7:30am Monday at the intersection of Brooks Road and Whiteside Road.

According to North Carolina State Highway Patrol, a vehicle was traveling south on Brooks Road when it ran a stop sign and struck the passenger side of another vehicle.

The driver of the second vehicle was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle, troopers said.

The victim, 44-year-old James Allen Coffey of Bostic, died from his injuries at the scene.

Troopers say the crash remains under investigation at this time.