Man killed in Seneca shooting on Padgett St., homicide investigation underway

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Bullet Shell Casing Shooting Generic

SENECA, S.C. (WSPA) – A homicide investigation is underway after a deadly shooting in Seneca late Tuesday night.

The incident happened on Padgett St. shortly before midnight, according to the Oconee County Coroner’s Office. Oconee Co. 911 received a call reporting shots fired.

A man was found lying in the street in front of a residence he’d reportedly been staying at, the coroner said. That person has been identified as Richard Dennis Keese.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide by the Oconee County Coroner’s Office and the sheriff’s office. We’ll continue to update this information as we learn more.

