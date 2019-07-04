Man killed in shooting at Greenville apartment complex

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Police say a shooting victim died in the parking lot of an apartment complex despite efforts to save his life.

The shooting happened at Forest View Apartments on Webster Road in Greenville.

Police found the victim lying in the parking lot when they arrived on the scene around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

“Officers began applying lifesaving aid before EMT personnel arrived a short time later to take over. Despite their best efforts, the victim succumbed to his injuries at the scene,” the Greenville Police Department said in a news release.

The man’s shooting death does not appear to be random.

Police said investigators believe the victim knew the shooter and that the shooting “was the escalation of a conflict between them.”

The victim’s name has not been released.

No arrests or suspects have been named in the shooting, which remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME (864-232-7463).

Greenville Police Department said it’s the second homicide in the city this year.

