Man killed in three-wheeler crash in Laurens Co.

Posted: Sep 04, 2018 07:05 AM EDT

Updated: Sep 04, 2018 12:56 PM EDT

LAURENS Co., S.C. (WSPA) -- A man was killed in a three-wheeler crash in Gray Court on Labor Day.

The coroner identified the victim as 30-year-old Justin Moser. 

Troopers say Moser was driving a three-wheeler near a home on Marler Road when he lost control and hit a tree. 

Moser was thrown from the three-wheeler. 

The coroner’s office said he died from his injuries at the scene.

Moser was not wearing a helmet, according to troopers. 
 

