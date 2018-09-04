Man killed in three-wheeler crash in Laurens Co. Video

LAURENS Co., S.C. (WSPA) -- A man was killed in a three-wheeler crash in Gray Court on Labor Day.

The coroner identified the victim as 30-year-old Justin Moser.

Troopers say Moser was driving a three-wheeler near a home on Marler Road when he lost control and hit a tree.

Moser was thrown from the three-wheeler.

The coroner’s office said he died from his injuries at the scene.

Moser was not wearing a helmet, according to troopers.

