Man killed in three-wheeler crash in Laurens Co.
LAURENS Co., S.C. (WSPA) -- A man was killed in a three-wheeler crash in Gray Court on Labor Day.
The coroner identified the victim as 30-year-old Justin Moser.
Troopers say Moser was driving a three-wheeler near a home on Marler Road when he lost control and hit a tree.
Moser was thrown from the three-wheeler.
The coroner’s office said he died from his injuries at the scene.
Moser was not wearing a helmet, according to troopers.
Top Stories
More Stories
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Latest News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.