Man killed while riding mower in Gaffney

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was killed while riding his mower in Gaffney on Sept. 27.

The Cherokee County Coroner, Dennis Fowler, identified the man as Daniel Lee Shaw, 88, of Pebble Stone Road.

According to the CCC, Shaw was riding his mower on his property when it ran off the turf and overturned down an embankment into a creek.

The mower rested on top of Shaw, trapping him under the water, said the CCC. Shaw’s family last saw him around 5 p.m. that evening and began searching for him after he did not come back to his residence.

The family discovered the Shaw around 8:50 p.m.

The CCC will be performing an autopsy as a part of his investigation.