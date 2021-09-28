Man killed while riding mower in Gaffney

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was killed while riding his mower in Gaffney on Sept. 27.

The Cherokee County Coroner, Dennis Fowler, identified the man as Daniel Lee Shaw, 88, of Pebble Stone Road.

According to the CCC, Shaw was riding his mower on his property when it ran off the turf and overturned down an embankment into a creek.

The mower rested on top of Shaw, trapping him under the water, said the CCC. Shaw’s family last saw him around 5 p.m. that evening and began searching for him after he did not come back to his residence.

The family discovered the Shaw around 8:50 p.m.

The CCC will be performing an autopsy as a part of his investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Red Zone video and scores
Mascot Challenge
High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store