Man mad at child's mom sets self, house on fire in Inman

INMAN, SC (WSPA) - A man told police he burned downed a house because he was mad at the mother of his child, according to a report from Inman Police.

Police were called to assist the fire department at a home completely engulfed on Culbreth St.

A neighbor told the officer that Nathan Smith was around or inside the house and he started the fire.

A few minutes later, someone walked from beside the house covered in liquid believed to be water and was bleeding from the nose.

The man told the officer his name was Nathan Smith and he started the fire, according to the report.

Smith said he was mad at the mother of his child and was tired of dealing with her, according to the officer.

He said he poured gasoline throughout the house, laid down in a bed and lit the fire with the intention of burning himself up along with the house, according to the report.

Smith said he lit the fire, but realized fire was hot and tried to put himself out, but didn't put out the fire.

He told the officer he realized the house was still on fire and went out the back to save his dog, according to the report.

He let the dog off the leash and it ran.

Smith was taken to the hospital and was moved to a trauma room for his injuries.

The deputy was told Smith was sedated and was going to be air lifted to the burn center in Georgia.

Nathan Lee Smith, 24, is charged with Arson 3rd Degree.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the victims of the fire.

