Man mows lawns for free in Greenville during nationwide mission

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – With 85 thousand followers, Alabama native Rodney Smith has been using Twitter to find one person in each state who could use a fresh cut of grass for free.

Now, he’s mowing lawns for each person on his tour across the nation, which just brought him through Greenville.

“The 4 groups that we mow for, the elderly, disabled, single parents and veterans, a lot of them are on fixed incomes,” he says. “So if we can mow for free, they can use their actual funds for food, medication and the things they really need.”

Through his service Raising Men Lawn Care, which is funded by donations, he’s already toured the country 6 times.

This was his first time stopping in Greenville, where he mowed two lawns.

One of those lawns belonged to veteran Heather Kelley-Case who describes smith as a godsend.

“I can’t afford to pay anyone to do my lawn so this was very helpful to me,” she says.

On this tour, he’s also inviting police officers to mow with him as a way of healing communities and bringing people together.

“I wasn’t able to get an officer to mow with me but its ok,” he says. “I just want people to have pride for the country and back the blue, back our police officers.”

Through his service Raising Men Lawn Care, he’s inviting others to accept his 50 yard challenge and mow 50 lawns in their community for free.

“Once they mow 50, I drive to wherever they are, I do lawns with them and also get them new mowers, weed eaters and blowers,” he says.

You can follow Smith’s journey on Twitter here and can accept his 50 yard challenge here.

More than 500 people nationwide have already accepted the challenge and more than 40 people have completed it.