Man, nephew burned during struggle in Spartanburg Co.

UNA, S.C. (WSPA) — A man told deputies his uncle poured gasoline on him before lighting him on fire during a struggle.

Spartanburg County deputies responded to a disturbance at a home in the 500 block of Booker Boulevard on Tuesday morning.

A man told deputies his nephew confronted him about stealing money from another family member, according to a Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office report.

The man stated he threw gasoline on his nephew and during a struggle, pulled a lighter from his pocket and set his nephew and inadvertently himself on fire.

He was taken to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center with several burns on his body, including his neck, lips and forearm.

The report says the man’s nephew was also hospitalized.

That man told deputies his uncle poured gas on him during an argument. He said that’s when it turned physical and he grabbed his uncle and was set on fire.

He denied touching his uncle before gasoline was poured on him.

Both men and a witness gave written statements.

The report says a judge did not issue a warrant “due to the lack of an unbiased third party witness or video surveillance to corroborate each parties recollections of the events.”