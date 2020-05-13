Man on stolen motorcycle faces charges after chase with NC deputies into Spartanburg Co.

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Christopher Bennett- Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office officials said an Upstate man on a stolen motorcycle led deputies on a chase into South Carolina.

According to Rutherford County Sheriff Chris Francis, a deputy initiated a traffic stop on Jack McKinney Road in the county on a motorcycle reported to be stolen out of Richland County, S.C.

The motorcycle did not stop for the deputy and a chase occurred and continued into Spartanburg County.

While in Spartanburg County, the motorcycle hit the officer’s vehicle on Henderson Road.

Following the crash, the deputy tazed the suspect — identified as Christopher Tyler Bennett, 28, of Boiling Springs — and Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested him.

The Rutherford County deputy involved in the incident was treated and later released from Rutherford Regional Hospital with a concussion.

Bennett was also treated and released from Spartanburg Medical Center.

Francis said he was charged with flee/elude arrest, assault government official, injury to personal property, resisting arrest, possession of a motor vehicle and communicating threats.

According to Francis, Bennett waived extradition and is currently being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

