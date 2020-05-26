Man out on bond after domestic violence charge in Cherokee Co. wanted for cutting off GPS device

CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who reportedly cut off his GPS monitoring device.

According to a news release, deputies are searching for Nicholas Andrew Russell, 28, of Campobello, who was on GPS monitoring after his arrest on Sept. 13, 2019 for third-degree domestic violence and unlawful neglect of a child.

Russell was released on bond on Sept. 14, 2019 and was required to wear a GPS monitor as part of his bond conditions.

The sheriff’s office said Russell reportedly cut and removed his GPS monitoring device on May 22, and is now considered an escapee.

He was last seen in Campobello and sheriff’s office officials believe he may have headed out west due to a note he left behind.

“Anyone assisting or aiding the suspect could also face charges,” the sheriff’s office said in the release.

Russell will face additional charges of escape and malicious damage to property for cutting off his GPS monitoring equipment upon his arrest.

He is described as being 5-foot-10 inches tall, weighs approximately 142 pounds and has a tattoo on his left side of his head that reads “USA,” and full tattoo sleeves on his left and right arms.

Anyone with information on Russell’s location is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC or 1-888-274-6372.