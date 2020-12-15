Man pleads guilty, sentenced on charges related to 2019 deadly shooting in Travelers Rest

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – A Greenville man was sentenced last week after pleading guilty to murder and attempted murder charges stemming from a deadly shooting in Travelers Rest in 2019.

According to a news release, Adam Thomas Byrum, 24, pleaded guilty to murder and two counts of attempted murder on Dec. 10, and was sentenced.

Byrum was sentenced to 50 years on the murder charge and 30 years on the attempted murder charges, with sentences to run concurrently in the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

Evidence presented at a plea hearing revealed that on March 13, 2019 Byrum arranged to meet his co-worker, Jacori Ashley, 21, and his passenger, Kalo McCullough, 27, at the Dollar General off of Locust Hill Road in Travelers Rest so he could get a ride.

When Ashley and McCullough arrived, Byrum and another person — both armed with .380 caliber firearms — walked up to the car and after an exchange, Byrum shot into the vehicle several times.

Ashley was reportedly shot several times in the face and shoulder and McCullough was shot several times in the chest, which reportedly caused a “traumatic spinal injury resulting in permanent paralysis from the chest down.”

On March 17, 2019 the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to an address on Locust Hill Road in Travelers Rest and found a man dead and slumped over the center console of a Ford F-150 that was half in the road and half in the entrance of a business.

The man, identified as Jamie Dale Smith, 32, had been shot twice in the head and two .380 caliber shell casings were found inside the vehicle.

“After a review of the victim’s phone records and location of a handwritten note with information identifying a phone number for Byrum and an arranged meeting location, investigators determined that Smith met Byrum near the location where his body was located,” according to the release.

On March 18, 2019, law enforcement tried to locate and arrest Byrum at home home, which was a short distance from the sites of both incidents.

Byrum reportedly tried to leave the scene, but was apprehended by use of a deputy’s K-9.

According to the release, two .380 caliber firearms were found in the home where Byrum and his co-defendant had been living. Charges against his co-defendant are still pending at this time.