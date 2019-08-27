Man pleads guilty to assault charges, sentenced in ‘mall punch’ case in Buncombe Co.

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

David Bell

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – A man was sentenced after pleading guilty to assault on a child under 12 and assault on a female charges Tuesday.

According to the Buncombe County District Attorney news release, David Steven Bell was sentenced to one 60-day suspended sentence and was placed on unsupervised probation for 12 months.

The court gave Bell credit for two days’ time-served to be credited against the suspended sentence.

He was also sentenced to participate in a racial justice workshop and to participate in counseling with an anger management component.

Bell was also ordered to pay associated court costs and must complete community service.

According to the district attorney’s release, Bell was also charged with assault on a female, however, there were multiple failed attempts to subpoena and contact the victim in the case, and the state entered a dismissal.

“Because the defendant was convicted of the two class A1 misdemeanors listed above, North Carolina structured sentencing laws direct that Bell could not have been punished further for the third class A1 misdemeanor even if that matter successfully concluded in a conviction,” from the release.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Back To School Headquarters
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store