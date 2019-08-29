Man pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter involving fentanyl in Buncombe Co.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Man pleaded guilty Monday in Buncombe County Superior Court and was sentenced to 31-56 months in prison.

Kevin Shepherd pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, possession of controlled substance on jail premises and possession of schedule II controlled substance, according to a Buncombe County District Attorney Office press release.

Shepherd agreed to purchase $100 worth of fentanyl for the victim and deliver it to his house in Asheville on November 18, 2017, according to the release. Shortly after, the victim ingested the fentanyl and, according to the autopsy, died as a result of fentanyl toxicity.

Officers attempted to revive the victim with Narcan but were unsuccessful.

During the investigation, text messages were found between Shepherd and the victim arranging the purchase and delivery of the fentanyl. Witnesses confirmed Shepherd had made similar purchases for the victim in the past, according to the release.

District Attorney Todd Williams released the following statement:

“This is precisely the kind of case that will be prosecuted by this office under the new Death by Distribution law once it becomes effective December. Purveyors of toxic fentanyl and other dangerous drugs stand to face much more time than current law provides, and what Mr. Shepherd received, and should be on notice that we will prosecute to remove traffickers in these deadly substances from our community.”