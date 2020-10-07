Man pleads guilty to several counts of child pornography in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man has pleaded guilty to several counts of child pornography charges in Asheville.

James Sherlin pled guilty on Wednesday to twelve counts of 3rd degree sexual exploitation of a minor (possession of child pornography), according to the Buncombe County District Attorney.

Sherlin was sentenced by Superior Court Judge Alan Thornburg to serve ten consecutive sentences of 10 – 21 months, for a total active term of imprisonment of 120 months minimum and 153 months maximum.

Sherlin will register as a sex offender for 30 years, the district attorney said.

The crime was reported to the Asheville Police Department and on Sept. 24, 2018, detectives with Asheville Police executed a search warrant at Sherlin’s home in Asheville.

Officers seized several devices capable of storing digital images and videos, including computers, portable hard drives, and DVDs, the district attorney said. A forensic analysis of those devices resulted in the discovery of 985 images and videos containing child pornography and 1,355 images containing child erotica.

After a review of those digital files, charges were brought against Mr. Sherlin.

The photographs depicted minors engaging in sex acts with adult males, thereby meeting the statutory definition of sexual exploitation of a minor. There will be a hearing on Nov. 16 to determine the need for satellite-based monitoring of the defendant.

“The DA’s Office takes possession of child pornography very seriously. Those who possess child pornography encourage child sex abuse and perpetuate child victims’ trauma. The excellent work investigators with the Asheville Police Department did to investigate and bring charges in this case is appreciated and commended,” District Attorney Todd Williams said.