Man, pregnant woman face charges after allegedly assaulting each other in McDowell Co.

MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – McDowell County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man and a woman were charged following a domestic dispute in Old Fort on Tuesday.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies were call to the couple’s home on Tuesday and an investigation revealed that they had a disagreement which led to the woman, Bryanna Storm Hare, 23, hitting Joshua Harley Brown, 23, in the head with her hand.

Brown then reportedly hit Hare in the chest and stomach.

According to the release, Hare is pregnant and was taken to Mission Hospital McDowell for treatment of her injuries.

Brown was charged with assault on a female and battery of an unborn child. Hare was charged with simple assault.