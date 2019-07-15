Man receives 15 year sentence for trafficking fentanyl

Troy Watts (Source: Thirteenth Circuit Solicitor Walt Wilkins)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was sentenced Monday to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to trafficking fentanyl.

Thirteenth Circuit Solicitor Walt Wilkins said investigators went to the home of Troy Carlisle Watts, 38, of Greenville, on November 16, 2017, with a search warrant for a burglary investigation.

During the search, investigators found 17.92 grams of fentanyl, 2.9 grams of heroin and stolen property from the burglary, the release said.

Watts pleaded guilty to seven indictments, including trafficking in fentanyl, two counts of second degree burglary, failure to stop for a blue light and first degree assault and battery, according to the release.

Watts was sentenced by Honorable Perry Gravely. He will spend 15 years in the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

