Man receives 30 year sentence for day long crime spree in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man received a 30-year prison sentence for a day long crime spree that included armed robbery, kidnapping and criminal sexual conduct in January of 2020.

According to the Spartanburg County Solicitor’s Office, Jamal Smith, 21, pleaded guilty to numerous charges that included three counts of armed robbery, three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, first-degree burglary and multiple weapons charges.

During the trial, Smith admitted to the series of crimes on January 1, 2020 in the Cedar Springs community.

The spree began with an armed robbery and sexual assault of a Dominos store employee, according to the solicitor’s office. Smith fled on foot to Aim High Fitness and sexually assaulted two women at gunpoint.

From there, Smith traveled to a nearby home and tried to force his way inside the home at gunpoint after first begging for money. Smith ran from the home after one of the occupants showed a weapon.

The solicitor’s office said the last part of the crime spree happened when Smith attempted to rob the Advanced Auto at gunpoint.

Smith was arrested the next day in the neighborhood.

Smith will have to serve 85 percent of his sentence before he is available for release. However, Smith will not be eligible for parole.

Smith will also have his name added to the South Carolina Sex Offender Registry.