Man receives 45 year sentence for murder, armed robbery charges in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was sentenced Thursday to 45 years in prison for a shooting in 2016.

Nyquan Tykie Brown, 23, of Greenville, was convicted of murder, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime by a Greenville County jury, according to a press release from Thirteenth Circuit Solicitor Walt Wilkins.

Evidence presented at the trial showed Fred Anderson, 29, was shot and killed in an apartment on Shemwood Lane on December 8, 2016. Greenville

Police uncovered surveillance video that showed gun flashes in front of the apartment followed by two people running away and then entering another nearby apartment, according to the release.

Occupants of that apartment were later arrested for obstruction of justice before providing Brown’s identity, according to the release. Greenville Police were able to use cell phone tower location technology to establish Brown’s presence near the crime scene at the time of the murder and to confirm his communication with the other suspects connected to the case.

Honorable Edward W. Miller sentenced Brown to 45 years in the South Carolina Department of Corrections.