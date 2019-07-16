Man receives 8 year sentence for deadly 2018 crash in Oconee Co.

WALHALLA, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to reckless homicide in Oconee County.

We previously reported that a woman was killed in a crash in May 2018 on SC-28.

Thomas James Kirby was driving a black Jeep Cherokee when he suddenly veered off the road and drove through the median into oncoming traffic. Kirby crashed into a Nissan Altima at the intersection of Blue Ridge Boulevard and Keowee School Road near Seneca, according to 10th Judicial Circuit Solicitor David Wagner.

Linda Ann Roose, 71, was a passenger in the Nissan Altima and was killed during the crash.

South Carolina Highway Patrol and the MAIT team found through investigation that Kirby had a seizure that caused him to lose control of the Jeep, according to Wagner’s release.

Kirby had a history of seizure that dated back several years and had been told not to drive a vehicle by the Oconee Medical Campus Emergency Room physicians, according to the release.

Kirby pleaded guilty to reckless homicide Monday in the Oconee County General Sessions Court before Honorable R. Lawton McIntost, Jr.

He was sentenced to 105 months in the South Carolina Department of Corrections, the first six years of which were to be served actively, with the remainder of his sentence served on HIP. During his time on HIP, he will be prohibited from driving a vehicle at any time, according to the release.