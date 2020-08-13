Man rescued after being trapped in trench at Pawleys Island construction site

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A man has been rescued after becoming trapped in a trench at a construction site on Pawleys Island.
Emergency crews responded to the site on R B Thompson Way around 10:30 a.m. after a man, believed to be with Georgetown Water and Sewer District, was buried up to his shoulders in a pit.
Midway Fire Rescue crews and the Georgetown County Technical Rescue Team worked to remove water as they prepared to extricate the man.
He was safely removed just before 12:00 p.m. and was treated by on scene paramedics before being transported to a local hospital.
MLK boulevard was blocked to traffic for some time. The scene has been cleared.
There is no word on the man’s condition.