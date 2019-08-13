Man sentenced after convicted of assault on law enforcement officer in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – A man was sentenced Tuesday after a Henderson County jury returned three guilty verdicts, convicting him of assault on a law enforcement officer.

We reported last year that three men were arrested on Aug. 11 on various charges after deputies were called to the South Mills River Road area in regards to someone firing a gun and shooting from a truck in the road.

According to a news release from the Office of the District Attorney, a deputy responded to the scene, announced his presence and activated his siren for approximately 15 seconds.

The deputy reported that a shot came up from the hill, and heard the crack of a bullet above his head. He then moved back to his vehicle and requested backup, while moving his vehicle.

According to the release, the deputy heard two more shots while moving his vehicle to South Mills River Road and saw James Bradley Owen coming out of the woods with a scoped rifle.

The deputy told Owen to drop the gun and lay face down on the ground. Owen lowered the rifle and put it on the bed of his truck.

Owen reportedly refused to get down on the ground and said he had a “buddy in the woods who has a scope on you.”

According to the release, Owen refused to obey orders and deputies wrestled him to the ground.

“Owen fought the deputies and they had to punch him to bring him under control so that they could apply handcuffs,” officials said in the release. “Owen had visible head injuries, but refused EMS treatment at the scene. During the scuffle with Owen, the deputies had to shoot his dog, which was biting one of the officers who was fighting to control the defendant.”

Owen was sentenced to 24 to 41 months for each count, but was given probation. He is serving a 6-month jail sentence as part of his probation, according to the release.

We reported earlier that Hunter Alan Wright, 22, of Etowah, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer. He was taken to Henderson County Jail, where he was later released on $500 bond.

Owen’s father — James Gary Owen, 49, of Horse Shoe — came to the scene and was arrested for misdemeanor resisting a public officer. He was taken to the Henderson County Jail, where he was being held on $400 bond.