Man sentenced after pleading guilty to 2012 rape, burglary, assault charges in Buncombe Co.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – A man was sentenced to at least 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple charges including rape, robbery and burglary.

According to a news release from the Buncombe County District Attorney, Kajuan Lewis Spencer, 22, pleaded guilty to second-degree rape, second-degree sex offense, common law robbery, first-degree burglary and assault by strangulation.

On July 31, 2012, a person broke into and entered a victim’s apartment, and then reportedly raped and assaulted the victim by strangulation.

After the assault, the suspect then demanded the victim’s ATM card and PIN number.

According to the release, the victim told detectives that the suspect smoked a cigarette while he was in her apartment.

Detectives then collected the cigarette butt and submitted it for DNA testing at the State Crime Lab.

On Nov. 13, 2015, detectives were notified that Spencer’s DNA matched the DNA found on the cigarette butt.

When he was arrested, Spencer confessed to the burglary, rape, robbery and assault.

According to the release, Spencer was 15 years old at the time of the offense.

“DNA evidence is one of the most powerful tools possessed by today’s sex crimes investigators. Because it is so compelling, the presence of DNA evidence can tip the scales of justice in favor of victims. As this case demonstrates, we stand ready to use this valuable evidence to prosecute predatory sex offenders and bring them to justice,” District Attorney Todd Williams said.

A judge sentenced Spencer to 77 months minimum to 153 months maximum in the North Carolina Division of Adult Corrections for each of the second-degree rape and second-degree sex offense charges.

According to the release, all other charges were consolidated for judgment.

Spencer will serve more than 12.5 years in prison before his release.

He will be required to register as a sexual offender upon release, and will be required to have no contact with the victim for the remainder of his life.