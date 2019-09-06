Man sentenced after pleading guilty to charge from 2018 deadly crash

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – A man was sentenced this week after pleading guilty to a charge following a deadly crash in 2018.

According to a news release from the Buncombe County District Attorney, Jonathan Hilliard Henderson, 27, of Candler, will spend at least 55 months after pleading guilt to felony death by motor vehicle on Sept. 3.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers responded to a deadly crash on Case Cove Road on Dec. 21, 2018.

Troopers said a 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer was heading south when it ran off the road and flipped several times before landing back on its wheels along the road.

The passenger in the vehicle, Charles Aaron Ratcliff, 33, was a passenger in right rear seat of the Trailblazer, and was thrown from the vehicle.

Ratcliff later died at the scene.

According to the release, Henderson submitted a breath test, which revealed he had a blood alcohol content of .18, which was more than double the legal limit.

He was arrested at the scene and was charged with failure to wear a seat belt and misdemeanor driving while impaired.

Henderson’s charges were later upgraded to felony death by vehicle.

A judge sentenced him to 55 to 78 months in prison.