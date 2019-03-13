Man sentenced after pleading guilty to child sex crimes in Buncombe Co.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Christopher Michael Gunter

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (WSPA) - A man was sentenced to prison after he pleaded guilty to child sex crimes on Monday.

According to a Buncombe County District Attorney news release, Christopher Michael Gunter, 34, of Candler, pleaded guilty to one count of statutory rape of a child under 15 and one count of indecent liberties. Both incidents involved two minor victims.

The district attorney's office said Gunter was first charged with statutory rape of a 12-year-old girl and with felony indecent liberties by taking immoral, improper and indecent liberties with another juvenile in November 2016.

Gunter was setenced to 180-276 months in North Carolina State prisons, and he was order to have no contact with the victims.

He was also ordered to register as a sex offender for 30 years after he is released from prison.