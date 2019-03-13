News

Man sentenced after pleading guilty to child sex crimes in Buncombe Co.

Posted: Mar 13, 2019 09:47 AM EDT

Updated: Mar 13, 2019 09:47 AM EDT

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (WSPA) - A man was sentenced to prison after he pleaded guilty to child sex crimes on Monday.

According to a Buncombe County District Attorney news release, Christopher Michael Gunter, 34, of Candler, pleaded guilty to one count of statutory rape of a child under 15 and one count of indecent liberties. Both incidents involved two minor victims.

The district attorney's office said Gunter was first charged with statutory rape of a 12-year-old girl and with felony indecent liberties by taking immoral, improper and indecent liberties with another juvenile in November 2016.

Gunter was setenced to 180-276 months in North Carolina State prisons, and he was order to have no contact with the victims.

He was also ordered to register as a sex offender for 30 years after he is released from prison.

 

